Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyzing Sandy Spring Bancorp's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2021 10:35am   Comments
Share:

On January 28, 2021, Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on February 24, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Sandy Spring Bancorp, whose current dividend payout is $0.32, has an ex-dividend date set at February 16, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 3.8% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Sandy Spring Bancorp's Dividend History

Over the past year, Sandy Spring Bancorp has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on February 11, 2020 the company's payout was $0.3, which has since grown by $0.02. Similarly, Sandy Spring Bancorp's dividend yield in last year was 3.46%, which has since grown by 0.34%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Sandy Spring Bancorp click here.

 

Related Articles (SASR)

Analyzing Sandy Spring Bancorp's Ex-Dividend Date
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 25, 2021
Recap: Sandy Spring Bancorp Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For January 21, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ExDivDividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com