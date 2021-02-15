Market Overview

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Gladstone Land

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 15, 2021 10:35am
Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) declared a dividend payable on March 31, 2021 to its shareholders as of January 12, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Gladstone Land's stock as of March 18, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Gladstone Land, whose current dividend payout is $0.04, has an ex-dividend date set at March 17, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 3.72% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Gladstone Land's Dividend History

Over the past year, Gladstone Land has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on November 19, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.04, which has returned to its value today. Gladstone Land's dividend yield last year was 3.74%, which has since decreased by 0.02%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Gladstone Land's previous dividends.

 

