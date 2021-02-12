Understanding Home BancShares's Ex-Dividend Date

On January 27, 2021, Home BancShares (NASDAQ:HOMB) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on March 10, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Home BancShares has an ex-dividend date planned for February 16, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.14. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.57% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Home BancShares's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Home BancShares has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on February 11, 2020 the company's payout was $0.13, which has since grown by $0.01. Home BancShares's dividend yield last year was 2.61%, which has since decreased by 0.04%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

