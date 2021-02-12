Ex-Dividend Date Insight: MFS Intermediate IT

On February 1, 2021, MFS Intermediate IT (NYSE:MIN) declared a dividend payable on February 26, 2021 to its shareholders. MFS Intermediate IT also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before February 17, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. MFS Intermediate IT, whose current dividend payout is $0.03, has an ex-dividend date set at February 16, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 8.83% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding MFS Intermediate IT's Dividend History

Over the past year, MFS Intermediate IT has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on October 13, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.03, which has returned to its value today. MFS Intermediate IT's dividend yield last year was 9.1%, which has since decreased by 0.27%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on MFS Intermediate IT's previous dividends.