Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Monmouth Real Estate

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 11, 2021 10:18am
Monmouth Real Estate (NYSE:MNR) declared a dividend payable on March 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of January 14, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Monmouth Real Estate's stock as of February 16, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. Monmouth Real Estate has an ex-dividend date planned for February 12, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.18. That equates to a dividend yield of 4.37% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Monmouth Real Estate's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Monmouth Real Estate has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on February 14, 2020 the company's payout was $0.17, which has since grown by $0.01. Monmouth Real Estate's dividend yield last year was 4.62%, which has since decreased by 0.25%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Monmouth Real Estate click here.

 

