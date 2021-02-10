Understanding Jefferies Financial Group's Ex-Dividend Date

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) declared a dividend payable on February 26, 2021 to its shareholders as of January 4, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Jefferies Financial Group's stock as of February 12, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Jefferies Financial Group, which has a current dividend per share of $0.2, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for February 11, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.25% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Jefferies Financial Group's Dividend History

Over the past year, Jefferies Financial Group has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (February 13, 2020), the company's payout sat at $0.15, which has since increased by $0.05. Jefferies Financial Group's dividend yield last year was 2.85%, which has since grown by 0.4%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

