Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Understanding M.D.C. Holdings's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2021 10:20am   Comments
Share:

On January 26, 2021, M.D.C. Holdings (NYSE:MDC) declared a dividend payable on February 24, 2021 to its shareholders. M.D.C. Holdings also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before February 10, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. M.D.C. Holdings, which has a current dividend per share of $0.4, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for February 9, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.89% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding M.D.C. Holdings's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, M.D.C. Holdings has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on February 11, 2020 the company's payout was $0.33, which has since grown by $0.07. M.D.C. Holdings's dividend yield last year was 2.98%, which has since decreased by 0.09%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on M.D.C. Holdings click here.

 

Related Articles (MDC)

Recap: M.D.C. Holdings Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For February 2, 2021
A Preview Of M.D.C. Holdings's Earnings
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Overview Of Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector
2 Top Homebuilder Stocks For 2021, According To BofA
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ExDivDividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com