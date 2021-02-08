Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Standex International

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) declared a dividend payable on February 25, 2021 to its shareholders as of January 28, 2021. It was also announced that shareholders of Standex International's stock as of February 10, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Standex International will be on February 9, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.24. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.14% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Standex International's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Standex International has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on February 7, 2020 the company's payout was $0.22, which has since grown by $0.02. Similarly, Standex International's dividend yield in last year was 1.13%, which has since grown by 0.01%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Standex International click here.