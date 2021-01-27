Understanding Pennon Group's Ex-Dividend Date

On December 10, 2020, Pennon Group (OTC:PEGRY) declared a dividend payable on April 16, 2021 to its shareholders. Pennon Group also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before January 29, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Pennon Group has an ex-dividend date planned for January 28, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.18. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.34% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Pennon Group's Dividend History

Over the past year, Pennon Group has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on January 24, 2019 the company's payout was $0.3, which has since decreased by $0.12. Similarly, Pennon Group's dividend yield last year was 3.09%, which has since declined by 1.75%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Pennon Group click here.