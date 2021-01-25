Ex-Dividend Date Insight: VSE

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) declared a dividend payable on February 10, 2021 to its shareholders as of December 10, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of VSE's stock as of January 27, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. VSE, whose current dividend payout is $0.09, has an ex-dividend date set at January 26, 2021. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 0.97% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

VSE's Dividend History

Over the past year, VSE has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields climb upward overall. Last year on January 28, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.09, which has returned to its value today. VSE's dividend yield last year was 0.91%, which has since grown by 0.06%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

