Analyzing PIMCO Income Strategy's Ex-Dividend Date

On January 4, 2021, PIMCO Income Strategy (NYSE:PFN) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on February 1, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for PIMCO Income Strategy is set for January 13, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.08, equating to a dividend yield of 9.67% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

PIMCO Income Strategy's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, PIMCO Income Strategy has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on September 10, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.08, which has returned to its value today. PIMCO Income Strategy's dividend yield last year was 10.57%, which has since decreased by 0.9%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

