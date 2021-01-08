Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) declared a dividend payable on January 26, 2021 to its shareholders as of December 28, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of Invesco Mortgage Capital's stock as of January 12, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Invesco Mortgage Capital is set for January 11, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.08, equating to a dividend yield of 9.58% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Invesco Mortgage Capital's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Invesco Mortgage Capital has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on March 27, 2020 the company's payout was $0.5, which has since decreased by $0.42. Similarly, Invesco Mortgage Capital's dividend yield last year was 20.51%, which has since declined by 10.93%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

