Ex-Dividend Date Insight: American Finance Trust

On January 1, 2021, American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on January 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. American Finance Trust, which has a current dividend per share of $0.21, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for January 8, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 34.32% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

American Finance Trust's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, American Finance Trust has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on May 7, 2020 the company's payout was $0.07, which has since grown by $0.14. Similarly, American Finance Trust's dividend yield in last year was 13.59%, which has since grown by 20.73%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on American Finance Trust's previous dividends.