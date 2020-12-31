Understanding Physicians Realty Trust's Ex-Dividend Date

On December 18, 2020, Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on January 20, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Physicians Realty Trust is set for January 4, 2021. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.23, equating to a dividend yield of 5.02% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Physicians Realty Trust's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Physicians Realty Trust has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on January 2, 2020 the company's payout was $0.23, which has returned to its value today. Physicians Realty Trust's dividend yield last year was 4.91%, which has since grown by 0.11%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

