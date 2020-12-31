Understanding Urstadt Biddle Properties's Ex-Dividend Date

On December 17, 2020, Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) declared a dividend payable on January 15, 2021 to its shareholders. Urstadt Biddle Properties also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before January 5, 2021 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Urstadt Biddle Properties, which has a current dividend per share of $0.12, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for January 4, 2021. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.9% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Urstadt Biddle Properties's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Urstadt Biddle Properties has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on January 2, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.25, which has since decreased by $0.12. Urstadt Biddle Properties's dividend yield last year was 5.34%, which has since declined by 1.44%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

