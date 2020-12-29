Market Overview

Understanding Steel Dynamics's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2020 10:19am   Comments
On November 19, 2020, Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on January 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Steel Dynamics has an ex-dividend date planned for December 30, 2020. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.25. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.81% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Steel Dynamics's Dividend History

Over the past year, Steel Dynamics has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on December 30, 2019 the company's payout was $0.24, which has since grown by $0.01. Steel Dynamics's dividend yield last year was 3.02%, which has since decreased by 0.21%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Steel Dynamics's previous dividends.

 

