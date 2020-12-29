Analyzing Lincoln Electric Holdings's Ex-Dividend Date

Lincoln Electric Holdings (NASDAQ:LECO) declared a dividend payable on January 15, 2021 to its shareholders as of October 20, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of Lincoln Electric Holdings's stock as of December 31, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Lincoln Electric Holdings has an ex-dividend date planned for December 30, 2020. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.51. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.02% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Lincoln Electric Holdings's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Lincoln Electric Holdings has seen its dividend payouts climb upward and its yields trend downward. Last year on December 30, 2019 the company's payout sat at $0.49, which has since increased by $0.02. Lincoln Electric Holdings's dividend yield last year was 2.25%, which has since decreased by 0.23%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

