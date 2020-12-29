Analyzing Yamana Gold's Ex-Dividend Date

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) declared a dividend payable on January 14, 2021 to its shareholders as of October 29, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of Yamana Gold's stock as of December 31, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Yamana Gold has an ex-dividend date set for for December 30, 2020. The company's current dividend payout is $0.03, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.97% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Yamana Gold's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Yamana Gold has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (December 30, 2019), the company's payout sat at $0.01, which has since increased by $0.02. Yamana Gold's dividend yield last year was 1.22%, which has since grown by 0.75%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Yamana Gold click here.