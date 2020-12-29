Market Overview

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Regal Beloit

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 29, 2020 10:21am   Comments
On October 22, 2020, Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on January 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Regal Beloit has an ex-dividend date set for for December 30, 2020. The company's current dividend payout is $0.3, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.22% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Regal Beloit's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Regal Beloit has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on December 26, 2019 the company's payout was $0.3, which has returned to its value today. Regal Beloit's dividend yield last year was 1.6%, which has since decreased by 0.38%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Regal Beloit click here.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-ExDivDividends

