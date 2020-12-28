Understanding Independence Realty Trust's Ex-Dividend Date

On December 14, 2020, Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on January 22, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Independence Realty Trust, which has a current dividend per share of $0.12, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for December 29, 2020. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.63% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Independence Realty Trust's Dividend History

Over the past year, Independence Realty Trust has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on December 24, 2019 the company's payout sat at $0.18, which has since decreased by $0.06. Independence Realty Trust's dividend yield last year was 5.25%, which has since declined by 1.62%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

