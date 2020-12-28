Analyzing Pioneer High IT's Ex-Dividend Date

Pioneer High IT (NYSE:PHT) declared a dividend payable on January 8, 2021 to its shareholders as of December 18, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of Pioneer High IT's stock as of December 30, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Pioneer High IT will be on December 29, 2020. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.07. That equates to a dividend yield of 9.73% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Pioneer High IT's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Pioneer High IT has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields trend downward. Last year on September 15, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.07, which has returned to its value today. Pioneer High IT's dividend yield last year was 9.91%, which has since decreased by 0.18%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

