Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Western Asset Emg Markets

On November 17, 2020, Western Asset Emg Markets (NYSE:EMD) declared a dividend payable on December 31, 2020 to its shareholders. Western Asset Emg Markets also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before December 23, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Western Asset Emg Markets has an ex-dividend date set for for December 22, 2020. The company's current dividend payout is $0.09, which equates to a dividend yield of 8.05% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Western Asset Emg Markets's Dividend History

Over the past year, Western Asset Emg Markets has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on October 22, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.1, which has since decreased by $0.01. Western Asset Emg Markets's dividend yield last year was 8.58%, which has since declined by 0.53%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

