Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a dividend payable on December 31, 2020 to its shareholders as of October 13, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of Gladstone Commercial's stock as of December 23, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Gladstone Commercial has an ex-dividend date planned for December 22, 2020. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.13. That equates to a dividend yield of 8.51% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Gladstone Commercial's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Gladstone Commercial has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields climb upward overall. Last year on August 21, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.13, which has returned to its value today. Gladstone Commercial's dividend yield last year was 8.43%, which has since grown by 0.08%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

