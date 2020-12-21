Analyzing Blackstone / GSO's Ex-Dividend Date

On December 9, 2020, Blackstone / GSO (NYSE:BGB) declared a dividend payable on December 31, 2020 to its shareholders. Blackstone / GSO also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before December 23, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Blackstone / GSO has an ex-dividend date set for for December 22, 2020. The company's current dividend payout is $0.07, which equates to a dividend yield of 6.93% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Blackstone / GSO's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Blackstone / GSO has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on November 19, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.08, which has since decreased by $0.01. Blackstone / GSO's dividend yield last year was 8.01%, which has since declined by 1.08%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Blackstone / GSO click here.