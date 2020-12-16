Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Advance Auto Parts

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 16, 2020 10:18am   Comments
Share:

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) declared a dividend payable on January 4, 2021 to its shareholders as of October 26, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of Advance Auto Parts's stock as of December 18, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Advance Auto Parts is set for December 17, 2020. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.25, equating to a dividend yield of 0.65% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Advance Auto Parts's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Advance Auto Parts has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (December 19, 2019), the company's payout sat at $0.06, which has since increased by $0.19. Advance Auto Parts's dividend yield last year was 0.14%, which has since grown by 0.51%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Advance Auto Parts click here.

 

Related Articles (AAP)

Specialized Equipment Has A Role In Re-Imagining The Automotive Industry
Apple, Microsoft Work Together To Bring Xbox Series X Controller Support For iPhone, iPad
Q3 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Activist Hedge Fund Starboard Value Offloads eBay, Buys Corteva
Recap: Advance Auto Parts Q3 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Earnings, Fed Speakers
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com