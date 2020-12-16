Understanding Hanover Insurance Gr's Ex-Dividend Date

Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) declared a dividend payable on December 30, 2020 to its shareholders as of December 3, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of Hanover Insurance Gr's stock as of December 18, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Hanover Insurance Gr will be on December 17, 2020. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.7. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.44% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Hanover Insurance Gr's Dividend History

Over the past year, Hanover Insurance Gr has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on December 13, 2019 the company's payout was $0.65, which has since grown by $0.05. Similarly, Hanover Insurance Gr's dividend yield in last year was 1.95%, which has since grown by 0.49%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

