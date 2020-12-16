Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Avient

On October 14, 2020, Avient (NYSE:AVNT) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on January 8, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Avient has an ex-dividend date planned for December 17, 2020. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.21. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.68% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Avient's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Avient has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (December 12, 2019), the company's payout sat at $0.2, which has since increased by $0.01. Avient's dividend yield last year was 2.6%, which has since grown by 0.08%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

