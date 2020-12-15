Ex-Dividend Date Insight: DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund

On December 1, 2020, DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a dividend payable on December 31, 2020 to its shareholders. DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before December 17, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund will be on December 16, 2020. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.11. That equates to a dividend yield of 7.67% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund's Dividend History

Over the past year, DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on September 16, 2020 the company's payout was $0.15, which has since decreased by $0.04. Similarly, DoubleLine Inc Solns Fund's dividend yield last year was 11.21%, which has since declined by 3.54%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

