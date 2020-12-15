Understanding Solar Capital's Ex-Dividend Date

On November 5, 2020, Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on January 5, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Solar Capital, which has a current dividend per share of $0.41, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for December 16, 2020. That equates to a dividend yield of 10.09% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Solar Capital's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Solar Capital has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on December 18, 2019 the company's payout was $0.41, which has returned to its value today. Solar Capital's dividend yield last year was 7.92%, which has since grown by 2.17%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

