Analyzing BlackRock TCP Capital's Ex-Dividend Date

On November 2, 2020, BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) declared a dividend payable on December 31, 2020 to its shareholders. BlackRock TCP Capital also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before December 17, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for BlackRock TCP Capital will be on December 16, 2020. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.3. That equates to a dividend yield of 12.97% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

BlackRock TCP Capital's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, BlackRock TCP Capital has experienced an overall downward trend regarding its dividend payouts and an upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on December 16, 2019 the company's payout was $0.36, which has since decreased by $0.06. BlackRock TCP Capital's dividend yield last year was 10.4%, which has since grown by 2.57%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

