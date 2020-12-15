Analyzing DWS Municipal Income's Ex-Dividend Date

On December 7, 2020, DWS Municipal Income (NYSE:KTF) declared a dividend payable on December 31, 2020 to its shareholders. DWS Municipal Income also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before December 17, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for DWS Municipal Income will be on December 16, 2020. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.04. That equates to a dividend yield of 4.39% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

DWS Municipal Income's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, DWS Municipal Income has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields climb upward overall. Last year on August 14, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.04, which has returned to its value today. DWS Municipal Income's dividend yield last year was 4.17%, which has since grown by 0.22%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

