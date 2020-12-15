Understanding One Liberty Properties's Ex-Dividend Date

On December 2, 2020, One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) declared a dividend payable on January 7, 2021 to its shareholders. One Liberty Properties also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before December 17, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. One Liberty Properties has an ex-dividend date planned for December 16, 2020. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.45. That equates to a dividend yield of 9.84% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding One Liberty Properties's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, One Liberty Properties has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on December 19, 2019 the company's payout was $0.45, which has returned to its value today. One Liberty Properties's dividend yield last year was 6.47%, which has since grown by 3.37%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

