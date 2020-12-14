Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Is MTS Systems's Dividend Safe?

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 14, 2020 10:34am   Comments
Share:

Welcome to your daily dividend safety check. Today, we'll be looking into MTS Systems (NASDAQ:MTSC) to see if its 2.75% dividend yield is safe as the company is releasing its earnings on December 15, 2020 before the bell. To better understand this, we'll be looking into its earnings to dividend payout ratio and whether its dividend has recently cut.

MTS Systems's Payout Ratio

A dividend's affordability can be measured by its payout ratio. It's equal to dividends per share divided by earnings per share. MTS Systems has a relatively high payout ratio of 81.08%. When a company's payout ratio is near (or above) 100%, that means a company's earnings are insufficient to cover its dividend and that it may need to eventually borrow money or cut the dividend to stay solvent.

Has MTS Systems Cut Its Dividend in the Recent Past?

Generally, past behavior is not highly predictive of what's to come. However, companies that have a recent history of dividend cuts are more likely to cut them again due to less incentive to appease income investors than companies with historically consistent or rising dividends. MTS Systems has cut its dividend recently; in fact, the last cut was in 2020. This implies that the company's management is willing to solve budgetary issues by cutting dividends and could do so again in the future.

How Safe Is MTS Systems's Dividend Overall?

MTS Systems has failed two of our dividend safety tests. It has a high payout ratio and has two recent cases of dividend cuts. With all of this in mind, it is quite possible that MTS Systems will cut its dividend next quarter.

Looking for more help identifying reliable investments? Check out Benzinga's Breakout Opportunity Letter.

 

Related Articles (MTSC)

MTS Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb; Fed Meeting In Focus
Earnings Scheduled For December 15, 2020
5 Stocks To Watch For December 15, 2020
A Preview Of MTS Systems's Earnings
71 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com