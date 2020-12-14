Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group (OTC:ITPOF) declared a dividend payable on December 31, 2020 to its shareholders as of November 11, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of Intertape Polymer Group's stock as of December 16, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Intertape Polymer Group, which has a current dividend per share of $0.16, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for December 15, 2020. That equates to a dividend yield of 5.06% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Intertape Polymer Group's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Intertape Polymer Group has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (December 13, 2019), the company's payout sat at $0.15, which has since increased by $0.01. Intertape Polymer Group's dividend yield last year was 4.5%, which has since grown by 0.56%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

