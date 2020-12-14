Ex-Dividend Date Insight: State Auto Financial

On November 13, 2020, State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) declared a dividend payable on December 29, 2020 to its shareholders. State Auto Financial also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before December 16, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. State Auto Financial has an ex-dividend date set for for December 15, 2020. The company's current dividend payout is $0.1, which equates to a dividend yield of 2.78% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding State Auto Financial's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, State Auto Financial has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on December 16, 2019 the company's payout was $0.1, which has returned to its value today. State Auto Financial's dividend yield last year was 1.23%, which has since grown by 1.55%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

