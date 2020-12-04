Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Understanding Heartland Express's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 04, 2020 10:17am   Comments
Share:

On November 23, 2020, Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on December 18, 2020. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Heartland Express will be on December 7, 2020. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.02. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.42% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Heartland Express's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Heartland Express has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on December 9, 2019 the company's payout was $0.02, which has returned to its value today. Heartland Express's dividend yield last year was 0.38%, which has since grown by 0.04%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Heartland Express click here.

 

Related Articles (HTLD)

Q3 Truckload Recap: Winners, Laggards And Somewhere In Between
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 16, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 9, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com