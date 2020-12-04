Understanding Heartland Express's Ex-Dividend Date

On November 23, 2020, Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on December 18, 2020. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Heartland Express will be on December 7, 2020. The company's current dividend payout is at $0.02. That equates to a dividend yield of 0.42% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Heartland Express's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Heartland Express has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on December 9, 2019 the company's payout was $0.02, which has returned to its value today. Heartland Express's dividend yield last year was 0.38%, which has since grown by 0.04%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

