Ex-Dividend Date Insight: CSB Bancorp

CSB Bancorp (OTC:CSBB) declared a dividend payable on December 22, 2020 to its shareholders as of November 20, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of CSB Bancorp's stock as of December 8, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. CSB Bancorp, which has a current dividend per share of $0.29, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for December 7, 2020. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.54% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

CSB Bancorp's Dividend History

Over the past year, CSB Bancorp has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on December 2, 2019 the company's payout was $0.28, which has since grown by $0.01. Similarly, CSB Bancorp's dividend yield in last year was 2.8%, which has since grown by 0.74%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

