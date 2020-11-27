Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyzing Tyson Foods's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2020 11:47am   Comments
Share:

On November 16, 2020, Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on March 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Tyson Foods has an ex-dividend date set for February 26, 2021. The company's current dividend payout is $0.45, which equates to a dividend yield of 2.85% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Tyson Foods's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Tyson Foods has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (February 27, 2020), the company's payout sat at $0.42, which has since increased by $0.03. Tyson Foods's dividend yield last year was 2.03%, which has since grown by 0.82%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Tyson Foods's previous dividends.

 

Related Articles (TSN)

80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
52 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Tyson Foods: Q4 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Crude Oil Rises Over 1%
7 Stocks To Watch For November 16, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For November 16, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com