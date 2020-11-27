Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Turkcell Iletisim

Turkcell Iletisim (NYSE:TKC) declared a dividend payable on December 8, 2020 to its shareholders as of October 21, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of Turkcell Iletisim's stock as of December 1, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Turkcell Iletisim, which has a current dividend per share of $0.12, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for November 30, 2020. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.2% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Turkcell Iletisim's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Turkcell Iletisim has seen its dividend payouts and yields descend downward overall. Last year on June 18, 2018 the company's payout sat at $0.13, which has since decreased by $0.01. Turkcell Iletisim's dividend yield last year was 5.11%, which has since declined by 2.91%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Turkcell Iletisim's previous dividends.