Ex-Dividend Date Insight: National Bank Holdings

National Bank Holdings (NYSE: NBHC) declared a dividend payable on December 15, 2020 to its shareholders as of November 5, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of National Bank Holdings's stock as of November 27, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. National Bank Holdings has an ex-dividend date planned for November 25, 2020. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.2. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.77% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding National Bank Holdings's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, National Bank Holdings has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (November 27, 2019), the company's payout sat at $0.0, which has since increased by $0.2. National Bank Holdings's dividend yield last year was 0.02%, which has since grown by 2.75%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

