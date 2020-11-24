Ex-Dividend Date Insight: TriplePoint Venture Gwth

On October 29, 2020, TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE: TPVG) declared a dividend payable on December 14, 2020 to its shareholders. TriplePoint Venture Gwth also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before November 27, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 2 business day(s) before the record date. TriplePoint Venture Gwth, which has a current dividend per share of $0.36, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for November 25, 2020. That equates to a dividend yield of 13.73% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

TriplePoint Venture Gwth's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, TriplePoint Venture Gwth has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields climb upward overall. Last year on November 27, 2019 the company's payout sat at $0.36, which has returned to its value today. TriplePoint Venture Gwth's dividend yield last year was 8.53%, which has since grown by 5.2%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

