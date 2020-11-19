Understanding Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo's Ex-Dividend Date

On November 2, 2020, Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo (NYSE: ETW) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on November 30, 2020. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo has an ex-dividend date planned for November 20, 2020. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.07. That equates to a dividend yield of 10.73% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo's Dividend History

Over the past year, Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and an overall upward trend regarding its yields. Last year on July 23, 2020 the company's payout was $0.07, which has returned to its value today. Eaton Vance Tax-mangd Glo's dividend yield last year was 10.09%, which has since grown by 0.64%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

