Analyzing Eaton Vance Risk-Managed's Ex-Dividend Date

On November 2, 2020, Eaton Vance Risk-Managed (NYSE: ETJ) declared a dividend payable on November 30, 2020 to its shareholders. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before November 23, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed is set for November 20, 2020. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.08, equating to a dividend yield of 9.7% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Eaton Vance Risk-Managed's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Eaton Vance Risk-Managed has seen its dividend payouts remain the same and its yields climb upward overall. Last year on July 23, 2020 the company's payout sat at $0.08, which has returned to its value today. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed's dividend yield last year was 9.54%, which has since grown by 0.16%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Eaton Vance Risk-Managed's previous dividends.