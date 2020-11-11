Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyzing Essential Utilities's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2020 10:19am   Comments
Share:

On October 21, 2020, Essential Utilities (NYSE: WTRG) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on December 1, 2020. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Essential Utilities, whose current dividend payout is $0.25, has an ex-dividend date set at November 12, 2020. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 2.38% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Essential Utilities's Dividend Performance

Over the past year, Essential Utilities has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (November 14, 2019), the company's payout sat at $0.23, which has since increased by $0.02. Essential Utilities's dividend yield last year was 2.07%, which has since grown by 0.31%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more about Essential Utilities click here.

 

Related Articles (WTRG)

Analyzing Essential Utilities's Ex-Dividend Date
Recap: Essential Utilities Q3 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For November 3, 2020
A Preview Of Essential Utilities's Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com