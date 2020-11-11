Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Understanding Jefferies Financial Group's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2020 10:20am   Comments
Share:

On September 23, 2020, Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) declared a dividend payable on November 25, 2020 to its shareholders. Jefferies Financial Group also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before November 13, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Jefferies Financial Group, whose current dividend payout is $0.15, has an ex-dividend date set at November 12, 2020. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 3.45% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Jefferies Financial Group's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Jefferies Financial Group has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (November 15, 2019), the company's payout sat at $0.12, which has since increased by $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group's dividend yield last year was 2.71%, which has since grown by 0.74%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Jefferies Financial Group's previous dividends.

 

Related Articles (JEF)

Analyzing Jefferies Financial Group's Ex-Dividend Date
Meet Accern, A 2020 Benzinga Global Fintech Awards Finalist
Semiconductor Firm Allegro MicroSystems Raises $350M In IPO
58 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
50 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
4 Sectors Moving Up In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com