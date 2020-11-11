Understanding Jefferies Financial Group's Ex-Dividend Date

On September 23, 2020, Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) declared a dividend payable on November 25, 2020 to its shareholders. Jefferies Financial Group also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before November 13, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Jefferies Financial Group, whose current dividend payout is $0.15, has an ex-dividend date set at November 12, 2020. The payout equates to a dividend yield of 3.45% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Jefferies Financial Group's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Jefferies Financial Group has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (November 15, 2019), the company's payout sat at $0.12, which has since increased by $0.02. Jefferies Financial Group's dividend yield last year was 2.71%, which has since grown by 0.74%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Jefferies Financial Group's previous dividends.