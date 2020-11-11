Understanding Cimarex Energy's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 28, 2020, Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) declared a dividend payable on December 1, 2020 to its shareholders. Cimarex Energy also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before November 13, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Cimarex Energy, which has a current dividend payout of $0.22, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for November 12, 2020. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.11% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Cimarex Energy's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Cimarex Energy has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on November 14, 2019 the company's payout was $0.2, which has since grown by $0.02. Similarly, Cimarex Energy's dividend yield in last year was 2.0%, which has since grown by 1.11%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

