Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Understanding Cimarex Energy's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 11, 2020 10:20am   Comments
Share:

On August 28, 2020, Cimarex Energy (NYSE: XEC) declared a dividend payable on December 1, 2020 to its shareholders. Cimarex Energy also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before November 13, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Cimarex Energy, which has a current dividend payout of $0.22, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for November 12, 2020. That equates to a dividend yield of 3.11% at current price levels.

What Are Ex-Dividend Dates?

Ex-dividend dates are when company shares stop trading with their current dividend payouts in preparation for those companies to announce new ones. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Cimarex Energy's Dividend Payouts And Yields

Over the past year, Cimarex Energy has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and yields. Last year on November 14, 2019 the company's payout was $0.2, which has since grown by $0.02. Similarly, Cimarex Energy's dividend yield in last year was 2.0%, which has since grown by 1.11%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Cimarex Energy click here.

 

Related Articles (XEC)

Understanding Cimarex Energy's Ex-Dividend Date
Cimarex Energy: Q3 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For November 4, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 21, 2020
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Rises 1%; Aptinyx Shares Spike Higher
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 14, 2020
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Dividends

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com