Analyzing Janus Henderson Gr's Ex-Dividend Date

Janus Henderson Gr (NYSE: JHG) declared a dividend payable on November 23, 2020 to its shareholders as of October 28, 2020. It was also announced that shareholders of Janus Henderson Gr's stock as of November 9, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock is expected to become ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Janus Henderson Gr has an ex-dividend date set for for November 6, 2020. The company's current dividend payout is $0.36, which equates to a dividend yield of 5.56% at current price levels.

The Significance Of Ex-Dividend Dates

An ex-dividend date signals when a company's shares cease to trade with its current dividend payout. There is a small intermission period before the company announces a new dividend. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Janus Henderson Gr's Dividend History

Over the past year, Janus Henderson Gr has experienced no change regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on November 8, 2019 the company's payout was $0.36, which has returned to its value today. Janus Henderson Gr's dividend yield last year was 6.06%, which has since decreased by 0.5%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

To read more news on Janus Henderson Gr click here.