Understanding California Water Service's Ex-Dividend Date

On October 28, 2020, California Water Service (NYSE: CWT) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on November 20, 2020. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. California Water Service, which has a current dividend payout of $0.21, has an ex-dividend date scheduled for November 6, 2020. That equates to a dividend yield of 1.8% at current price levels.

The Significance Of An Ex-Dividend Date

An ex-dividend date is when a company's shares stop trading with its current dividend payout in preparation for the company to announce a new one. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

California Water Service's Dividend History

Over the past year, California Water Service has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (November 7, 2019), the company's payout sat at $0.2, which has since increased by $0.01. California Water Service's dividend yield last year was 1.46%, which has since grown by 0.34%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

