Understanding SJW Gr's Ex-Dividend Date

On October 28, 2020, SJW Gr (NYSE: SJW) declared a dividend payable on December 1, 2020 to its shareholders. SJW Gr also announced that shareholders on the company's books on or before November 9, 2020 are entitled to the dividend. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. SJW Gr has an ex-dividend date planned for November 6, 2020. The company's current dividend payout sits at $0.32. That equates to a dividend yield of 2.01% at current price levels.

Understanding Ex-Dividend Dates'

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Most ex-dividend dates operate on a quarterly basis.

Understanding SJW Gr's Dividend History

Over the past year, SJW Gr has seen its dividend payouts and yields climb upward overall. Last year (November 7, 2019), the company's payout sat at $0.3, which has since increased by $0.02. SJW Gr's dividend yield last year was 1.64%, which has since grown by 0.37%.

Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

