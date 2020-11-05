Market Overview

Understanding Comfort Systems USA's Ex-Dividend Date

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 05, 2020 10:17am   Comments
On October 26, 2020, Comfort Systems USA (NYSE: FIX) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on November 20, 2020. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Comfort Systems USA has an ex-dividend date set for for November 6, 2020. The company's current dividend payout is $0.11, which equates to a dividend yield of 0.8% at current price levels.

What Is An Ex-Dividend Date?

Ex-dividend dates signal when company shares cease to trade with their current dividend payouts. There is a small intermission period before companies announce new dividends. Usually, a company's ex-dividend date falls one business day before its record date. Investors should keep this in mind when purchasing stocks because buying them on or after ex-dividend dates does not qualify them to receive the declared payment. Newly declared dividends go to shareholders who have owned that stock before the ex-dividend date. Typically, companies will announce and implement new dividend yields on a quarterly basis.

Understanding Comfort Systems USA's Dividend History

Over the past year, Comfort Systems USA has experienced an overall upward trend regarding its dividend payouts and a downward trend regarding its yields. Last year on November 7, 2019 the company's payout was $0.1, which has since grown by $0.01. Comfort Systems USA's dividend yield last year was 0.85%, which has since decreased by 0.05%.
Companies use dividend yields in different strategic ways. Some companies may opt to not give yields altogether to reinvest in themselves. Other companies may opt to increase or decrease their yield amounts to control how their shares circulate throughout the stock market.

Click here to find details on Comfort Systems USA's previous dividends.

 

Posted-In: Dividends

